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Give with Joy at The Red Kettle This Holiday Season!
8 days ago
Provided by Salvation Army National Capital Area Command (NCAC) The familiar sound of bells and the iconic red kettles are returning to the National Capital Area! The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command (NCAC) is kicking off its annual Red Kettle Campaign, with a goal of raising $1,000,000. Every donation made at a Red Kettle stays in the community, helping fund essential programs and services throughout the year, including emergency rent and utility assistance, food assistance, youth programs, Christmas assistance for families, and so many more community programs.