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Executive Director Search
8 days ago
After five years of dedicated service, Ricardo Fleshman, KPWB’s Executive Director, has decided to step down from his position. As many of you know, he led the organization with heart, and KPWB is stronger today because of him. He helped the organization grow, improve, and reach more neighbors, and none of that would have happened without his hard work. Thank you, Rico, for everything you did for KPWB and for Prince William County.