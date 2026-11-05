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A Killer Night at Club 85 Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre at the ARTfactory
8 days ago
Murder, mayhem, and totally radical fun collide in A Killer Night at Club 85! This immersive 1980s-themed murder mystery drops guests into the middle of a high-stakes whodunit set against the backdrop of the decade’s hottest new nightclub. When a devastating financial setback turns deadly, everyone in the room becomes a suspect—and every clue could be the key to solving the crime.