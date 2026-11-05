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Two Local Fires This Week
6 days ago
Fire Displaces 12 Residents, Spreads to Neighboring Home. At 12:04 a.m. on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2026, Prince William County Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire on 2000 block of Sussex Court. Arriving units found extensive fire at the rear of a one-story, single-family home with a basement. Crews were met with a large fire on the exterior extending into the attic and through the roof.