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22 Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in September 2026
5 days ago
Provided by Prince William County Development Services. In September, 22 small business owners received a certificate of occupancy or written authorization to ‘Open for Business’ from Prince William County Department of Development Services. These entrepreneurs reached this milestone through the Small Business Project Management (SBPM) Program, a dedicated initiative designed to help navigate the complexities of commercial real estate and building permits.