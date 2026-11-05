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A Powerful Partnership Between UVA Health, Manassas City Public Schools
5 days ago
Connections Family Resource Center and several community organizations, local libraries, and volunteers helped connect hundreds of residents with preventive healthcare, food assistance, educational resources, and community services during this year’s community flu vaccine event. The event brought together healthcare, education, and social service resources in one convenient location, allowing...