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🏥 Puyallup Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Local Openings
Puyallup has a nice mix of hands-on animal care, wellness, and pharmacy roles right now. If you’re in healthcare or bodywork and want steady local work, these are worth a look.
Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: TOPTAILS VET
- Location: Puyallup, WA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour
Small, non-corporate clinic focused on low-stress, homey visits for pets and staff. Great fit if you have 2+ years vet assistant experience and want a calmer, more personal environment with room to grow.
Massage Therapist
- Employer: Bella Terra Spa & Wellness
- Location: Puyallup, WA
- Type: Full-time or Part-time (6–10 hours/week to start)
- Pay: $43.00 – $50.00 per hour
Long-time local day spa (30+ years) where you can build a loyal clientele instead of chasing random shifts. Offers 15-minute breaks between sessions, free CEUs, employee discounts, free massages, PTO, and paid training; Saturday availability is key.
District Support Pharmacist
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Puyallup, WA (district travel required)
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $65.00 – $81.00 per hour
- Application window closes: 04/05/2027
Licensed pharmacist role covering stores across the district, stepping in where coverage is needed. You’ll handle dispensing, counseling, immunizations, and day-to-day pharmacy operations, with a full medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and wellness benefits package.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility once you talk to the employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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