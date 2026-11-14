Puyallup has a nice mix of hands-on animal care, wellness, and pharmacy roles right now. If you’re in healthcare or bodywork and want steady local work, these are worth a look.

Employer: TOPTAILS VET

TOPTAILS VET Location: Puyallup, WA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $19.00 – $24.00 per hour

Small, non-corporate clinic focused on low-stress, homey visits for pets and staff. Great fit if you have 2+ years vet assistant experience and want a calmer, more personal environment with room to grow.

Employer: Bella Terra Spa & Wellness

Location: Puyallup, WA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (6–10 hours/week to start)

Full-time or Part-time (6–10 hours/week to start) Pay: $43.00 – $50.00 per hour

Long-time local day spa (30+ years) where you can build a loyal clientele instead of chasing random shifts. Offers 15-minute breaks between sessions, free CEUs, employee discounts, free massages, PTO, and paid training; Saturday availability is key.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Puyallup, WA (district travel required)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $65.00 – $81.00 per hour

Application window closes: 04/05/2027

Licensed pharmacist role covering stores across the district, stepping in where coverage is needed. You’ll handle dispensing, counseling, immunizations, and day-to-day pharmacy operations, with a full medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and wellness benefits package.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.