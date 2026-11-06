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🤝 Putnam, CT Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
Putnam’s care and social services scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping people. Here are a few local roles where you can make a real impact close to home.
Clinical Supervisor, Nurturing Families (Day Shift)
- Employer: Day Kimball Health
- Location: Putnam, CT
- Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week, day shift
- Salary: Not listed (offers competitive pay and weekly pay)
Lead and support home visitors in the Nurturing Families program, doing joint home visits, supervising staff, and keeping client records and reports on track. Comes with strong benefits: medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with contributions, paid time off, student loan reimbursement up to $5,000/year, wellness programs, and career growth support.
Social Worker – Per Diem
- Employer: Matulaitis Rehabilitation & Skilled Care
- Location: Putnam, CT
- Type: Per diem (weekday, Thursday preferred)
- Pay: $30.00 – $34.00/hour
Support residents and families in a skilled nursing setting with psychosocial assessments, care planning, discharge planning, and emotional support. Good fit if you want flexible weekday hours, have experience with older adults, and like working on an interdisciplinary care team.
Activities Assistant – Nursing Home
- Employer: Matulaitis Nursing Home (Matulaitis Rehabilitation & Skilled Care)
- Location: Putnam, CT
- Type: Part-time (24 hrs/week, rotating Mon/Thu/Sat & Mon/Thu/Sun)
- Pay: $17.00 – $18.50/hour
Plan and run fun, meaningful activities for residents in a CMS 5‑Star rated nursing home, including group programs, special events, and one-on-one visits. Includes health, dental, vision, 403(b), PTO, and tuition reimbursement, with the expectation that this role may grow to full-time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time. You never know which local role will be the one that fits just right.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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