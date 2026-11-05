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🍽️ Putnam CT Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Putnam’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to a growing local restaurant. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, there are some solid options open.
Nutritional II, Per Diem – 1st & 2nd Shift
- Employer: Day Kimball Health
- Location: Putnam, CT
- Type: Per-diem (minimum 32 hours/month), 1st & 2nd shift, every other weekend
- Salary: Not listed
Join the Nutritional Services Department at Day Kimball Health, preparing and serving food for patients, staff, and special events. This role comes with paid leave, sick time, shift differentials, 401(k), wellness programs, and weekly pay, plus chances to grow in a large, stable healthcare setting.
Line Cook
- Employer: Black Dog Bar and Grille
- Location: Putnam, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour
Cook in a modern, clean kitchen at a highly rated local spot, with competitive pay, monthly and year-end bonuses, health insurance, 401(k), and paid vacation. Good fit if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and room to grow in a busy restaurant.
Dishwasher
- Employer: Black Dog Bar and Grille
- Location: Putnam, CT
- Type: Full-time (part-time also available)
- Pay: From $16.94 per hour
Help keep an expanded, growing kitchen running smoothly by handling dishes, cleaning, and some food prep. This is a good entry role with competitive pay, bonuses based on performance, flexible hours, and clear growth opportunities in an award-winning restaurant.
If something here looks like a fit, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking questions on pay, hours, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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