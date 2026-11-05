🍽️ Putnam CT Food Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Putnam’s food scene is busy right now, from hospital kitchens to a growing local restaurant. If you like fast-paced work and feeding people, there are some solid options open.

Employer: Day Kimball Health

Day Kimball Health Location: Putnam, CT

Type: Per-diem (minimum 32 hours/month), 1st & 2nd shift, every other weekend

Salary: Not listed

Join the Nutritional Services Department at Day Kimball Health, preparing and serving food for patients, staff, and special events. This role comes with paid leave, sick time, shift differentials, 401(k), wellness programs, and weekly pay, plus chances to grow in a large, stable healthcare setting.

Employer: Black Dog Bar and Grille

Location: Putnam, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour

Cook in a modern, clean kitchen at a highly rated local spot, with competitive pay, monthly and year-end bonuses, health insurance, 401(k), and paid vacation. Good fit if you want steady hours, strong benefits, and room to grow in a busy restaurant.

Employer: Black Dog Bar and Grille

Location: Putnam, CT

Type: Full-time (part-time also available)

Pay: From $16.94 per hour

Help keep an expanded, growing kitchen running smoothly by handling dishes, cleaning, and some food prep. This is a good entry role with competitive pay, bonuses based on performance, flexible hours, and clear growth opportunities in an award-winning restaurant.

If something here looks like a fit, apply soon and don’t be shy about asking questions on pay, hours, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.