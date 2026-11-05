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Putnam County

Shy loose dog seen near Fourth St in Ottawa

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TL7AF_1GobpSSs00

A shy loose dog with no collar has been seen for several days in the Fourth St, Gemstone Subdivision, and Agner St area of Ottawa and runs away when people get close. No one has reported a missing dog that matches this one, and the Putnam County Dog Shelter is looking for information about who owns the dog.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Putnam County Dog Shelter

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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