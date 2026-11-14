⚠️ Purvis Public Library closed Nov. 14 for Street Festival

The Purvis Public Library at 122 Shelby Speights Drive, Purvis, MS 39475 will be closed on Saturday, November 14, 2026.

The closure is for the Purvis Street Festival happening that day.

If you need books, computer access, or other services on November 14, plan ahead:

Visit another Lamar County Library branch (Lumberton, Oak Grove, or L.R. Boyer in Sumrall)

Use the online Library Catalog to place holds or manage your account

For questions, contact the Lamar County Library System at 1-601-794-3221 or info@lamarcountylibrarysystem.org.