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Vikings at Packers: Blueprint Must Remain the Same
By Ted Schwerzler,4 days ago
Week 10 Match-up: Vikings at Packers, Sunday, November 15th, 12 pm. For the first time this season, the Minnesota Vikings will play an opponent for the second time. They started the year with two divisional contests against the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. They bested both to begin 2-0 and ripped off another four victories in a row. Now 6-2, and after a 2 game losing streak, they travel to Lambeau.