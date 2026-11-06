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Are the 6-1 Buffalo Bills Actually a Get Right Spot for the Minnesota Vikings?
By Ted Schwerzler,8 days ago
Will the Vikings get back on track during MNF against the Buffalo Bills?. It’s weird to think that a team with a 6-1 record is off track, but that’s exactly where the Minnesota Vikings find themselves. Thanks to a lopsided amount of production, namely an offense without an identity, it’s hard to feel the warm fuzzies for Kevin O’Connell’s team right now.