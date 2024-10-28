10 Cruises Out of New York City (or Close Enough) That You Can Hop on Without a Flight

As a frequent cruise traveler , I’m accustomed to getting a flight to Florida and sailing away on my next destination. While most cruise lines leave from Port Canaveral, Port Miami and Port Tampa Bay, I was surprised to learn there are actually a few ships that leave straight from (or close enough from) my hometown of NYC, no air travel necessary. So whether you’re born-and-bred New Yorker or looking for a change of scenery , I’ve found 10 cruises out of New York that you can book right now.

The 10 Best Cruise Lines for Adults, According to a Kid-Free Cruiser

Sun Sentinel/Getty Images

If you’re looking for a Caribbean or European cruise, look no further than Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas. The ship has some unique features like a skydiving simulator, 360-degree view observation and a large sports section (where you can roller skate, play laser tag or try bumper cars). While the departure port is technically in New Jersey, you’re not too far from the Big Apple. Some key spots on your voyage include Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Italy.

Fast Facts

Destinations: Bahamas, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Barbados, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Lucia, Spain, Italy

Bahamas, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Barbados, St. Maarten, Antigua, St. Lucia, Spain, Italy Duration: 7 to 14 nights

7 to 14 nights Dates: starting December 1, 2024 through February 22, 2026

starting December 1, 2024 through February 22, 2026 Prices: beginning at $924+ per person

JORGE GUERRERO/Getty Images

This beloved ship has everything for the whole family : the thrill seekers, foodies and theater fans alike. Symphony of the Seas has glow-in-the-dark laser tag, zip lining and the tallest slide at sea known as the Abyss. It’s also home to the Bionic Bar, where an actual robotic bartender can whip you up a cocktail (or a fruity mocktail). Or, you can grub on delicious treats from some of the world’s biggest master chefs.

Fast Facts

Destinations: Bahamas, Haiti, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten

Bahamas, Haiti, Puerto Rico, St. Maarten Duration: 7 nights

7 nights Dates: starting April 30, 2025 through October 19, 2025

starting April 30, 2025 through October 19, 2025 Prices: beginning at $950+ per person

Miami Herald/Getty Images

Liberty of the Seas is one of Royal Caribbean’s older ships, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth checking out. Sure, you can visit Caribbean spots like Bermuda and Puerto Rico, but this ship is unique for its Canada & New England cruise. If you’re interested in traveling the East Coast, this one makes stops in Maine, Massachusetts and New Brunswick. When you’re not exploring these big cities, you can find adrenaline-inducing waterslides, a massive ice rink and NY-inspired delicacies on board.

Fast Facts

Destinations: Bermuda, St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Massachusetts, New Brunswick, Maine, Nova Scotia

Bermuda, St. Maarten, Puerto Rico, Haiti, Massachusetts, New Brunswick, Maine, Nova Scotia Duration: 4 to 9 nights

4 to 9 nights Dates: starting May 29, 2025 through August 30, 2025

starting May 29, 2025 through August 30, 2025 Prices: beginning at $489+ per person

Want to travel to Italy without actually traveling to the European country? Well, Carnival’s ‘Fun Italian Style’ ship is bringing the stunning artworks, delicious foods and flavor of Italy right at sea. Whether you book an exclusive Terrazza stateroom or sip authentic red wine at the bar, you can bring Italy into all your destinations—from Bermuda to Barbados. Plus, Carnival Venezia offers weekend trips, so you can escape the bustling city up until Sunday.

Fast Facts

Destinations: Bermuda, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Grand Turk, St. Croix, Aruba, Curaçao, Bahamas, Barbados, St. Maarten

Bermuda, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, Grand Turk, St. Croix, Aruba, Curaçao, Bahamas, Barbados, St. Maarten Duration: 4 to 12 nights

4 to 12 nights Dates: starting December 6, 2024 through November 24, 2025

starting December 6, 2024 through November 24, 2025 Prices: beginning at $554+ per person

Norweigan

Caribbean cruises are fun, but some people prefer colder climates filled with spectacular views of glaciers, a closer look at wildlife and adventurous walking tours. The Norwegian Star leaves from New York and heads over to Iceland, making pit stops in Nova Scotia, Canada and France. While the ship travels long distances, you can enjoy golfing, unwinding in the indoor jacuzzi or reading a good book at their library.

Fast Facts

Destinations: Nova Scotia, France, Canada, Greenland, Iceland

Nova Scotia, France, Canada, Greenland, Iceland Duration: 14 nights

14 nights Dates: starting July 12, 2025 through August 7, 2025

starting July 12, 2025 through August 7, 2025 Prices: beginning at $2,470+ per person

Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

I had a chance to board the Norwegian Prima right out of New York and it was definitely worth the experience. I saw the Manhattan skyline through a whole new lens, especially when I was standing on the top floor near the Prima Speedway (a three-level race track) or The Haven sundeck. It had only one stop at Nova Scotia and overall it was a nice three day cruise that surely ranks high on my list. And if you prefer a sunnier destination, the ship also travels to Bermuda, Puerto Rico and St. Kitts.

Fast Facts

Destinations: Bermuda, Dominican Republic, St. Kitts, British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico

Bermuda, Dominican Republic, St. Kitts, British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico Duration: 5 to 11 nights

5 to 11 nights Dates: starting November 30, 2024 through April 1, 2025

starting November 30, 2024 through April 1, 2025 Prices: beginning at $875+ per person

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Royal isn’t the only one that offers trips up the coast. The Enchanted Princess can swing you over to some nearby states like Massachusetts and Maine for the day. Enjoy what the East Coast has in store or spend time checking out the eatery inside the ship. There’s a sushi bar, afternoon tea and even an Irish pub. Want a more immersive dining experience? Consider the 360, a seven-course event that involves visuals, music, scents and more.

Fast Facts

Destinations: Massachusetts, Maine, Canada, Rhode Island, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Curaçao, Aruba

Massachusetts, Maine, Canada, Rhode Island, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, St. Lucia, Curaçao, Aruba Duration: 7 to 12 nights

7 to 12 nights Dates: starting September 20, 2025 through November 1, 2025

starting September 20, 2025 through November 1, 2025 Prices: beginning at $739+ per person

SOPA Images/Getty Images

This 2017 ship has a packed itinerary as soon as you set aboard. There are a variety of weekends and seven-day options from Island Princess, but if you want to extend your vacation, consider the 18-Day Panama Canal. Known as the ‘Ocean to Ocean’ cruise, you’ll leave from NYC, visit eight ports before ending in Los Angeles, California. Through your trip, you’ll check out Grand Turks, Aruba and Panama City. And when you’re port hopping, you can enjoy the fun amenities like a sports court, a Cajun-style restaurant and more.

Fast Facts

Destinations: Grand Turk, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Canada, Massachusetts, Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, Aruba, Nicaragua, Greenland

Grand Turk, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Canada, Massachusetts, Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, Aruba, Nicaragua, Greenland Duration: 10 to 18 nights

10 to 18 nights Dates: starting June 24, 2025 through November 1, 2025

starting June 24, 2025 through November 1, 2025 Prices: beginning at $944+ per person

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Not many cruise lines can say they sail right by the Statue of Liberty. Join Celebrity Silhouette and say goodbye to Lady Liberty as you head to Bermuda or Iceland. On days when you’re at sea, have some fun at The Lawn Club, where you can play a game of croquet, bocce or golf putting. There’s also an exclusive indoor pool area for adults, a lively casino and a lounge to order a nice martini.

Fast Facts

Destinations: Bermuda, Iceland, Greenland, Nova Scotia

Bermuda, Iceland, Greenland, Nova Scotia Duration: 7 to 12 nights

7 to 12 nights Dates: starting May 18, 2025 through June 14, 2026

starting May 18, 2025 through June 14, 2026 Prices: beginning at $1,082+ per person

Orlando Sentinel/Getty Images

If you’re searching for a relaxing getaway, MSC Meraviglia is ready to transport you into the sandy beaches of Bermuda . You’ll spend a couple of days on the island, doing fun excursions or just laying by the water before heading back to NYC. Other possible destinations include Bermuda, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Take in the views at the ocean-view lounge, or come inside and admire the 315-foot promenade of shops, eateries and live entertainment.

Fast Facts

Destinations: Bahamas, Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Maarten

Bahamas, Bermuda, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas, St. Maarten Duration: 7 to 21 nights

7 to 21 nights Dates: starting November 3, 2024 through April 19, 2026

starting November 3, 2024 through April 19, 2026 Prices: beginning at $339+ per person

I’m a West Coast Travel Editor, and I Recommend These 10 Cruises from Los Angeles to Book Now, Starting at $289 (for 4 Nights!)