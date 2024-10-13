The 17 Best Restaurants Taylor Swift Has Been to in NYC (And What to Order at Each)

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here .

Taylor Swift may be known for many things—her love of cats , affinity for the number 13, ability to write hit albums faster than most mere mortals can scrawl out their grocery lists. But she should be known for her restaurant recs, particularly in New York City. The singer-songwriter has been spotted outside dozens of restaurants and cafes over the years, and she’s often on the pulse of the city’s hottest spots (or catapulting them into new levels of notoriety, due to the sheer force of her strutting inside).

So, after doing a deep dive into news articles surrounding the “Welcome to New York” singer’s NYC jaunts—and scouring the 18,000+ Getty images that tag the pop star in New York…I feel like a total stalker. But—in the name of research—it helped me compile this list of the buzziest NYC restaurants Taylor Swift has visited. And, in the process, I realized many were PureWow editor favorites, so I tapped the staff to give their top recommendations for securing a reservation, what to order and any other tips for making the most of your visit, should you choose to dine like a billionaire (even if your net worth isn’t 100th of hers).

Brooklyn

Location: 575 Henry St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

575 Henry St, Brooklyn, NY 11231 Reservations: n/a

n/a What to Order: large pie with basil, side of pepperoni chips

Admittedly, some of our Brooklyn-based editors cringed when they learned Swift has made multiple visits to this cash-only hotspot in Carroll Gardens. Not because they don’t love her; just because this no-frills, BYOB pizza spot is in such high demand that you typically need to wait just to get your name on the list. “If you have the patience to get a seat, the reward will be great,” writes PureWow freelance writer Emma Singer . “The pizza really is that good—so good that it’s the only thing on the menu besides a calzone. The crust is light and perfectly blistered, every single ingredient is so fresh, it’s like you’ve never encountered it before.”

MIDTOWN + UPPER MANHATTAN

candace davison

Location: multiple locations

multiple locations Reservations: n/a (but they ship nationwide !)

n/a (but they ship nationwide !) What to Order: chocolate chip walnut cookies

Back in 2015, Swift penned a guide to her favorite places to eat for Glamour . And, despite her tendency to stay downtown—she did have an apartment off of Cornelia Street, after all—she’d make the trek to the Upper West Side just for Levain’s treats. She deemed the chocolate chip walnut cookies “worth the journey,” adding, “you bite into them, and you realize that this moment was destiny. You were born to eat this cookie.” Could you ask for a more glowing recommendation? (And honestly, I agree—out of all the fist-sized cookies trending these days, Levain was the originator, and is one of the very best. They’re gooey on the inside, crisp and chewy on the outside. Though I’m partial to the dark chocolate peanut butter chip cookies .)

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Location: 113 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012

113 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012 Reservations: 212-475-3850 or Resy

212-475-3850 or Resy What to Order: grilled island creek oysters, grilled market fish, Black Label burger

While I cannot resist the Black Label Burger—with its caramelized onions on top, it’s one of the most tender, flavorful burgers in the city—when Swift dined here back in November 2023, she enjoyed oysters, scallops and dover sole, according to restauranteur Keith McNally . The space is a bit dark and moody, living up to its “tavern” name, creating a more discreet, intimate vibe.

Getty Images

Location: 40 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019

40 W 57th St, New York, NY 10019 Reservations: online

online What to Order: black cod with miso

Kelce may be getting Swift into football, and it turns out she’s getting him more into food—something Kelce’s older brother, Jason, recently raved about on their podcast . One place the couple has been known to hit up when they’re in the city? Nobu 57, where they reportedly dined in the restaurant’s private hibachi room. The restaurant credited for being at the forefront of the ‘90s sushi craze in North America, and it’s known for its black cod with miso, as well as Peruvian fusion dishes, like lobster ceviche and wagyu tacos.

Nick Lachance/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Location: multiple locations

multiple locations Reservations: n/a

n/a What to Order: a Shackburger (beef patty, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce), chocolate salted caramel shake

Shake Shack has expanded well beyond New York, but it holds a special place in Manhattanites’ hearts. (Who hasn’t enjoyed crinkle cuts dipped in cheese sauce or inhaled a burger outside of the Museum of Natural History on a summer day?) Turns out, Swift loves it too: Back in 2015, she told Glamour , “I hadn’t moved to New York yet, and I’m pretty sure that burger and shake combo sold me on the idea.” It’s unclear which shake she tried, but I highly recommend the limited-edition chocolate salted caramel for its decadent-yet-not-too-sweet flavor.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Location: 1 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022

1 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022 Reservations: Resy

Resy What to Order: Reuben

“There’s a reason every waiter tells every table that the Reuben is Ralph’s favorite,” Swift told Glamour . “It’s quite possibly the sandwich they feed you if you get to heaven.” With that kind of review, it should be your civic duty to try that sandwich—or at the very least, it should earn a spot on your food bucket list. The Ralph Lauren-owned bar is aptly outfitted with a preppy, equestrian theme—think dark wood, buttery leather-covered chairs and plenty of horse portraits lining the walls.

DOWNTOWN MANHATTAN

James Devaney/Getty Images

Location: Freeman Alley, New York, NY 10002

Freeman Alley, New York, NY 10002 Reservations: Resy

Resy What to Order: tempura cauliflower, Shackleton’s Urn

Located inside Freemans, Banzarbar is a discreet, 20-seat cocktail bar—and it happens to be where the “Fortnight” singer celebrated her 34 th birthday this past December. Photos from the evening show her sipping cocktails out of a coupe glass and blowing out candles on a Milk Bar cake. (Another NY institution—and a dessert that can be shipped nationwide , BTW.) While it’s unclear what, exactly, Swift ordered, Shackleton’s Urn—a blend of a Saturn and Zombie, combining gin and rum with green chili, amaro, passionfruit, cinnamon, peach and lime—has gotten rave reviews. Banzarbar has been described as “being in someone’s living room,” and that sense of comforting hospitality extends even to sidling up to the bar, where you’re served a welcome drink as you wait for your cocktail.

getty images

Location: 6 Bond St, New York, NY 10012

6 Bond St, New York, NY 10012 Reservations: OpenTable

OpenTable What to Order: spicy tuna roll, crispy rice, lychee martini

Last November, Swift’s worlds collided when she had a girls’ night out with Selena Gomez, Brittany Mahomes and other friends at BondST. It’s a PureWow favorite too—director of audience development Mary Rogers pitted sushi spots head-to-head in a grand tour with a friend, tasting the same key items on each menu. “Bond St, hands down, was our favorite and it's a must-visit,” she says. “It became a regular spot for us. We loved going there for lychee martinis, sharing a few rolls and, of course, the crispy rice, which usually turned into multiple orders. It's a fun vibe there, laid back and a great spot to pop into after an afternoon of shopping in SoHo.”

MEGA/Getty Images

Location: 55 E Houston St, New York, NY 10012

55 E Houston St, New York, NY 10012 Reservations: n/a

n/a What to Order: chicken parm, zucchini frites

Are you sensing a trend with Swift’s favorite spots ? Your girl loves moody, intimate spaces to dine, and Emilio’s Ballato is no exception. “It's unassuming, sandwiched between a hat store and a smoke shop, on one of the busiest streets in lower Manhattan (Houston). You'd almost miss it if it wasn't for the long line of people waiting outside for a table,” says PureWow Executive Managing Editor Catrina Yohay. “It's TINY—like less than 10 tables—and doesn't take reservations, so be prepared to wait. As someone who used to live across the street, I recommend avoiding weekends at all costs. A rainy Tuesday is probably your best bet. But either way, the line does move, and it will be worth it!” She suggests ordering the chicken parm and zucchini frites, but “if you really want go full insider, follow the executive chef on Instagram @chefanthony_ballatosnyc . He posts daily specials you won't find on the menu.”

Location: 456 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013

456 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013 Reservations: Resy ; Titsou is first-come, first-served only

Resy ; Titsou is first-come, first-served only What to Order: Espresso Azul

Swift’s outfit —an off-the-shoulder top and very on-trend wide leg trousers—got all the attention as she left Hotel Barrière Fouquet after a hangout with Turner, but the hotel’s speakeasy is truly not to be missed. “My favorite part about this posh Tribeca hotel has to be its Titsou Bar, a glittering jewel box of a watering hole hidden behind a secret door,” says Senior Commerce Editor Stephanie Maida. “Glamorously appointed in plush purples and sleek marble, the cocktail bar feels as fancy as they come—but don't worry, it's seated on a first-come, first serve basis, so walk-ins are welcome. Though the stylish ambiance steals the show, the cocktail menu doesn't disappoint—especially if we're talking about the Espresso Azul, their version of an espresso martini, which is served with a bubble of smoke on top that could only be described as magical.”

The restaurant itself is noteworthy too, featuring classic French dishes like escargots and Sole Meunière. Reviewers swear by the onion soup and croque madame as well.

Gotham/Getty Images

Location: 53 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012

53 Great Jones St, New York, NY 10012 Reservations: Resy

Resy What to Order: busiate pasta, branzino

Honestly, Swift is a maestro at bringing together culture-makers from all realms of the entertainment industry for her girls’ dinners. Case in point: September 2023 , when Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Greta Gerwig joined the “Bejeweled” singer at Il Buco Alimentari. It’s unclear what she ordered, but Wu declares the pasta “amazing,” with every bite perfectly al dente. Better yet is the Italian joint’s best-kept-secret vibe: “It's in SoHo but really unassuming on a side stree,t between Lafayette and Bowery—very charming, not splashy, but the food is top notch.”

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Location: 377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013

377 Greenwich St, New York, NY 10013 Reservations: Accepted 30 days in advance online

Accepted 30 days in advance online What to Order: mezzi rigatoni, lamb meatball sliders

OK, it’s been a decade since Swift was photographed leaving Locanda Verde, but the Italian restaurant is as delightful as ever. While it’s a bit of a trek from the nearest subway stop, that’s part of the charm, insists Associate SEO Editor Marissa Wu . “It's tucked away on a quiet cobbled street and really does feel like a little neighborhood secret,” she says, deeming the calamari and lasagna “excellent,” and that everyone she was with declared the pasta “divine.”

And while the website doesn’t list a dress code, Wu adds: “The decor is understated and rustic but still elevated—this is not a place where I’d wear jeans.” (FWIW, Swift rocked burgundy tights, a navy mock turtleneck and a plaid skirt.)

Alexa Bendek/Meduza Mediterranean

Location: 657 Hudson Street, New York, New York 10014

657 Hudson Street, New York, New York 10014 Reservations: Available up to 21 days in advance online

Available up to 21 days in advance online What to Order: black truffle cacio e pepe

A “parade” of lamb chops, black truffle cacio e pepe and Hamachi, among other dishes, made their way from the kitchen to the private area where Swift dined with Kelce and friends during their three-hour dinner at the Mediterranean restaurant (at least, according to Page Six ). And honestly, that sounds exquisite. Meduza’s take on modern Mediterranean decor looks like an airy, Leanne Ford-esque fever dream, making you feel transported far from the grit of the city streets. The menu features a raw bar and plenty of shareable apps—such as roasted garlic hummus, dolmas and shisho tzatziki—as well as a robust-yet-refreshing mix of mains, like butterfish in a honey miso reduction and herb-roasted rack of lamb.

courtesy of temple bar

Location: 332 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012

332 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012 Reservations: Resy

Resy What to Order: ‘Sick As’ Martini, caviar bumps, housemade pigs in a blanket

“Not a day goes by that I don't think about Temple Bar's pigs in a blanket, which are made with the most delicious, tender wagyu beef (no Oscar Meyer here!) and come served with out-of-this-world bourbon mustard for dipping,” Maida says. It seems Swift missed that memo, as she reportedly sipped mini martinis and did “caviar bumps”—aka small orders of caviar served right off the back of your hand—with actress Sophie Turner during her September 2023 visit . (Next time!)

“Given that the spot is a revamp of an old-school hot spot from the '90s that was famous for its martinis, the present iteration leans into the cocktail, offering a great selection of classics and new faves alike. Case in point? The 'Sick As' Espresso Martini, which features a surprising burst of banana (trust me, it works!),” Maida adds. “The dimly lit, sceney spot is great for date night.”

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Location: 51 Grove St, New York, NY 10014

51 Grove St, New York, NY 10014 Reservations: (212) 255-1962; walk-ins welcome

(212) 255-1962; walk-ins welcome What to Order: pappardelle with wild boar ragu, cultured butter and salted anchovies bruschetta, tiramisu

At first, Wu resisted this NYC hotspot because of the hype—Swift’s been spotted there multiple times, and it’s known to be frequented by other A-listers, like Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence, per People . “I was like, ‘no way in hell am I paying $100 for noodles,’” she recalls. “But my aunt invited me, and damn, I ate my words with every delicious bite.” (Pasta dishes—like the pappardelle with wild boar ragu and meyer lemon risotto—range from $26 to $28 a plate.)

Via Carota has a knack for making simple dishes shine. Multiple editors raved about the food, particularly the aforementioned pappardelle, along with the insalata verde and cultured butter and salted anchovies bruschetta. The latter, Wu says, may seem basic, but it’s the quality of the ingredients that takes things over the top: “I lived in France. I know great butter. This is great butter.”

Snagging a table at the renowned Italian restaurant can be tricky, but PureWow Audience Development Strategist Nicole Frazzini recommends getting there an hour before you want to eat on a weeknight to get a walk-in table. “Put your name on the list, then grab a drink at Bar Pisellino across the street while you wait,” she says.

Gotham/Getty Images

Location: 16 Bank St, New York, NY 10014

16 Bank St, New York, NY 10014 Reservations: Resy

Resy What to Order: Waverly all-natural cheeseburger, dirty martini

Diehard Tayvis fans will know the Waverly Inn as the location of one of Kelce and Swift’s first public sightings as a couple. The Eras tour singer has been spotted there multiple times, and when you step inside the restaurant, you’ll understand why. “Fireplaces warm the air, wooden accents and cozy red booths dot the dining room—the whole space feels like a bygone supper club of New York City's cultural prime,” Maida says. It’s often packed with tastemakers, and “the best way to fuel your people-watching sesh is, of course, with an order of the eatery's iconic cheeseburger (featuring a noteworthy tomato jam) and fries, to be washed down with a dirty martini, natch. Reservations are surprisingly not too hard to come by, so long as you're OK eating dinner a bit earlier or later than you'd like to. A brunch moment in the back garden atrium is, however, worth refreshing Resy for a few weeks in advance.”

getty images

Location: 0 Bond St, New York, NY 10012

0 Bond St, New York, NY 10012 Reservations: members only

members only What to Order: toro sashimi with crispy rice, chocolate chip cookies

“Since this is a members-only haunt that hosts the likes of Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift, it is, as you would imagine, quite swanky—not to mention hard to get into. Your best bet for getting past the doorman (and into the elevator beyond the lobby) is to either become a member (expensive!) or make friends with a member so they can take you as their guest,” Maida says. “If you have the chance to go, it's definitely worth it; there are cool, cavernous lounge areas, walls of colorful Assouline hardcovers, cozy nooks and private dining rooms spread across multiple floors. If you're going for a meal, save room for dessert—the spot's giant chocolate chip cookies are worth the hype.” (Swift has been spotted there with her “I Bet You Think About Me” video stars—and friends— Miles and Keleigh Teller , as well as with Kelce .)

16 Cozy Restaurants in NYC to Beat the Winter Blues