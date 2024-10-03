Open in App
    Kate Middleton Just Wore the It Color of the Fall Season—and It’s Just What We Need in Our Closet

    By Rachel Bowie,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwnWA_0vt2HzXq00

    PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here .

    It’s been a bumpy year for Kate Middleton and—as we know—sightings of the Princess of Wales have been few and far between ever since she announced she’d been diagnosed with cancer back in March. But September has felt more hopeful, with Kate revealing that she had completed chemotherapy in an emotional video announcement that included Prince William and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And recently, we’ve seen several reports that the princess has—in a limited capacity—returned to work. This week was no exception with Kate marking her first official appearance since the video drop and in a stunning (and past-season) burgundy suit from Roland Mouret ( similar here from Ann Taylor , $327).

    About Kate’s suit: In fact, it’s a royal repeat. The Princess of Wales first debuted the two-piece suit in its wine-colored hue while in Boston for Earthshot in December 2022. On Wednesday this week, Kate reached for the suit again to meet with 16-year-old photographer Liz Hatton, who— per her mother —loves to take photos and is currently battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer, which estimates she has between 6 months and three years to live. (Prince William learned about Liz’s “photography bucket list” through his work with the London Air Ambulance charity and coordinated the meeting and opportunity for Liz to photograph this week’s investiture proceedings, according to People .)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28l2zx_0vt2HzXq00

    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    But she also met Kate—an amateur photographer herself—who joined Liz and her family for the rare public appearance at Windsor Castle. As for Kate’s suit? Yes, burgundy is on-trend for fall , but it also speaks to the versatility and longevity of the rich- and neutral-colored hue. It feels luxe and elegant, whether worn as a suit, dress or coat—or simply carried as a bag.

    To help you mirror Kate’s style, we pulled a few pieces that you can easily mix into your closet, ready for any fall occasion—royal or not.

    1. Ann Taylor Notched Blazer & Wide Leg Pant

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jemVr_0vt2HzXq00

    Ann Taylor

    This single-breasted option feels just as stunning as Kate’s choice.

    $198 at Ann Taylor $129 at Ann Taylor

    2. Banana Republic Factory Sculpted Suit

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0BO8_0vt2HzXq00

    Banana Republic Factory

    The same rich hue—and on sale.

    $160 ; $80 at Banana REpublic Factory $100 ; $50 at Banana Republic Factory

    3. Cuyana Mila Satchel

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15hLqS_0vt2HzXq00

    Cuyana

    If an accessory is more your speed, dip your toe into testing the color trend with this investment bag.

    $798 at Cuyana

    Kate Middleton Just Wore a Chic Plaid Trench Coat Over the Weekend and It's About to Be My New Fall Uniform

    krachkathryn
    14h ago
    let's concentrate on our own people who need help from the flooding.
    Barbara Arnett
    1d ago
    she has class
