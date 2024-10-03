Kate Middleton Just Wore the It Color of the Fall Season—and It’s Just What We Need in Our Closet

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here .

It’s been a bumpy year for Kate Middleton and—as we know—sightings of the Princess of Wales have been few and far between ever since she announced she’d been diagnosed with cancer back in March. But September has felt more hopeful, with Kate revealing that she had completed chemotherapy in an emotional video announcement that included Prince William and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. And recently, we’ve seen several reports that the princess has—in a limited capacity—returned to work. This week was no exception with Kate marking her first official appearance since the video drop and in a stunning (and past-season) burgundy suit from Roland Mouret ( similar here from Ann Taylor , $327).

About Kate’s suit: In fact, it’s a royal repeat. The Princess of Wales first debuted the two-piece suit in its wine-colored hue while in Boston for Earthshot in December 2022. On Wednesday this week, Kate reached for the suit again to meet with 16-year-old photographer Liz Hatton, who— per her mother —loves to take photos and is currently battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer, which estimates she has between 6 months and three years to live. (Prince William learned about Liz’s “photography bucket list” through his work with the London Air Ambulance charity and coordinated the meeting and opportunity for Liz to photograph this week’s investiture proceedings, according to People .)

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

But she also met Kate—an amateur photographer herself—who joined Liz and her family for the rare public appearance at Windsor Castle. As for Kate’s suit? Yes, burgundy is on-trend for fall , but it also speaks to the versatility and longevity of the rich- and neutral-colored hue. It feels luxe and elegant, whether worn as a suit, dress or coat—or simply carried as a bag.

To help you mirror Kate’s style, we pulled a few pieces that you can easily mix into your closet, ready for any fall occasion—royal or not.

Ann Taylor

This single-breasted option feels just as stunning as Kate’s choice.

Banana Republic Factory

The same rich hue—and on sale.

Cuyana

If an accessory is more your speed, dip your toe into testing the color trend with this investment bag.

Kate Middleton Just Wore a Chic Plaid Trench Coat Over the Weekend and It’s About to Be My New Fall Uniform