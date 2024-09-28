Open in App
    Sarah Michelle Gellar Posts Extremely Rare Pic of Her Son & He Looks So Much Like His Dad

    By Nakeisha Campbell,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHngc_0vn5zlel00

    Sarah Michelle Gellar had plenty to celebrate this past week.

    In case you missed it, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 47, marked her son Rocky's 12th birthday by sharing a sweet tribute to the tween on Instagram, including a rare childhood pic. And guys, I'm still not over the uncanny resemblance between Rocky and his dad, Freddie Prinze Jr. Gellar captioned the post, "Raise your hand if it’s your birthday!!! 12 years ago, Charlotte told us all she wanted for her third bday was you. And even though you weren’t due for another three weeks, she got her wish…and we all got the greatest gift. You. Happy birthday Rocky!!!!"

    In the close-up, Prinze Jr.'s mini-me is all smiles and donning a black-and-white Darth Vader shirt while playing with one of his pals. One fan commented, "Awww, he looks so much like Freddie!" Another added, "Happy birthday Rocky! Your parents are the coolest."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kUMJ_0vn5zlel00

    The tribute came just a day after the proud mom celebrated her daughter Charlotte, who was born three years and a day before her baby brother. Gellar wrote, "We are all jumping and flipping Charlotte because it’s your 15 Birthday!! I don’t know how it’s possible but every year I love you more."

    In the video, Charlotte is outdoors as she does multiple backflips that would make Simone Biles proud. Fans took to the comments to share their well wishes, and some even compared Charlotte to Gellar's iconic character, Buffy—thanks to her gravity-defying fight sequences on the show. One follower joked, "Y'all that's Buffy Jr., Charlotte Summers." Another added, "Like mother like daughter! We've got a new chosen one on our hands!"

    While Gellar typically avoids sharing pics of her children on social media, she makes rare exceptions for birthdays and other special occasions. For instance, in 2019, while celebrating her son's 7th birthday, she posted mother-son pics from when Rocky was still an infant. She wrote, "And just when I thought it wasn’t possible to love another human the way I loved my daughter, seven years ago today, my son was born, and I learned that was not the case. Rocky on the day you were born, I swear my heart tripled in size. Your laugh is the only medicine I will ever need, and your excitement for life is my motivation. Happy 7th bday RockStar."

    After meeting on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer , Gellar and Prinze Jr. dated for a few years and then tied the knot in 2002. Six years later, they welcomed Charlotte, and in 2012, they became a family of four with the addition of Rocky.

    While chatting about motherhood with Parade Magazine , Gellar said, "If I'm with my kids, I need to be 100 percent present. My phone goes off and I'm in their activity. I can't be thinking about work or obsessing over that stuff. When I'm at work, I need to focus on work and know that my children are taken care of and they're at school or wherever they are. And that way everybody gets my undivided attention as opposed to being pulled into too many directions."

    Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares a Rare (and Super Sweet) Video with Her Daughter at an Ed Sheeran Concert

    Spartan
    1d ago
    Shocker…he looks like his parents!
    Alex
    1d ago
    I hear they are doing another I know What U Did last summer movie. Nice, I wish they had done one before to complete the trilogy
