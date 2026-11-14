🚨 Recent Purcellville police calls: larcenies, hit & run, juveniles Purcellville Police shared a summary of recent incidents from Nov 7–12, 2026: Hit & run on 11/7, 2:17 p.m., 100 block Purcellville Gateway Dr – driver was identified and info exchanged.

on – driver was identified and info exchanged. Juvenile problem on 11/8, 12:51 a.m., 600 block E Main St – juveniles allegedly tried to enter a moving car and made inappropriate comments; parents were notified.

on – juveniles allegedly tried to enter a moving car and made inappropriate comments; parents were notified. Possible narcotics violation on 11/8, 10:46 a.m., Leesburg Pike EB – items collected and sent to the lab; case pending .

on – items collected and sent to the lab; . Stolen electric bike on 11/11, 4:23 p.m., 100 block Purcellville Gateway Dr – bike taken from a parking lot while owner was at work; under investigation .

on – bike taken from a parking lot while owner was at work; . Arrest on warrant on 11/12, 12:14 a.m., Leesburg Pike EB – driver stopped, warrant confirmed, taken to Loudoun County Adult Detention Center .

on – driver stopped, warrant confirmed, taken to . Package theft/empty package on 11/12, 11:17 a.m., 400 block E A St – item missing from delivered package; under investigation. Officers also handled multiple accidents, larcenies, suspicious incidents, traffic stops (55), building checks (40), and directed patrols (71). To share tips or ask about these cases, contact Emily Johnson at ejohnson@purcellvilleva.gov or 540-338-7422.

More Info: News Release- Purcellville Police Incidents Report...