The Town of Purcellville is asking residents, business owners, and people who work in town to complete a short, anonymous community survey to help set future policing goals. The survey takes about 5 minutes to finish, and the deadline to respond is 12/14/26. Take the survey here: https://t.co/iL9M8RuCM4

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Purcellville (Town Government)