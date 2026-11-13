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Purcellville
Purcellville police community survey open to residents
8 days ago
The Town of Purcellville is asking residents, business owners, and people who work in town to complete a short, anonymous community survey to help set future policing goals. The survey takes about 5 minutes to finish, and the deadline to respond is 12/14/26. Take the survey here: https://t.co/iL9M8RuCM4
This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Purcellville (Town Government)
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