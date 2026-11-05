📢 Nov. 10 public hearing on cannabis-related zoning rules

📢 Public hearing on cannabis-related zoning rules Nov. 10 The Purcellville Planning Commission will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 6:00 PM. What: Joint public hearing with Town Council on OA26-01 , a proposed Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment to add standards for uses regulated under Virginia Code § 4.1-600 et seq. (Cannabis Control Act) .

Joint public hearing with on , a proposed to add standards for uses regulated under . Where: Town Hall, 221 S. Nursery Avenue, Purcellville, VA

Who: Open to the public; anyone interested in how cannabis-related uses are regulated in town may attend and comment. After the public hearing, the Planning Commission will adjourn, and Town Council will continue its regular meeting. Questions? Contact Town Clerk Kimberly Bandy at kbandy@purcellvilleva.gov or 540-751-2333.

More Info: News Release - Notice of Planning Commission Speci...