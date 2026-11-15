Punta Gorda neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need moving supplies, furniture, or extra food, there may be something here for you.

Item: Stack of used cardboard boxes, flattened and ready to use

Condition: Used, various sizes, already flattened and stacked

Location: Deep Creek Sec 23, Punta Gorda, FL

Category: Other

Source: nextdoor.com

These are good if you’re moving, shipping items, or need storage boxes. Since they’re already flattened, they’re easy to load into a car.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Queen-size memory foam mattress (brand new) with box springs (not new)

Condition: Mattress is brand new, slept on one night by guests; box springs are used

Location: Heritage Lake Park, Punta Gorda, FL

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

The owner can’t donate the mattress to usual places and doesn’t want to throw it away. They mention they might be able to deliver nearby if you message them through the listing.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Mixed pantry food lot – cereal, canned goods, and other packaged foods

Condition: Standard pantry items; brands and quantities vary

Location: Deep Creek Sec 23, Punta Gorda, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Notes: No holds – likely first come, first served

This is a good pick if you’re looking to stretch your grocery budget or stock up your pantry. Check the listing for any notes on pickup times.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Punta Gorda tend to go quickly, so if something here could help you or a neighbor, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.