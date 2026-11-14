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🎁 Freebies and Craft Deals Around Punta Gorda Today
Punta Gorda neighbors are sharing some handy free items and low-cost craft deals this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Wooden Cabinet with Countertop
Item: Wooden cabinet with stone-look countertop
Details: Cabinet has three drawers and two doors for storage. Size is 60" x 25", so it’s a good fit for a laundry room, garage, or extra storage space.
Condition: Not stated, but appears to be in usable shape based on the description.
Location: Deep Creek Section 20, Punta Gorda, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Moen 1200 Brass Faucet Cartridge
Item: Moen 1200 brass faucet cartridge
Details: Labeled as NEW old stock and comes in the original packaging. Great if you need to fix a Moen faucet without buying a new part.
Offer: Free to the first person to show up. Poster asks that you send a message before coming.
Category: Tools
Location: Burnt Store Lakes, Punta Gorda, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Garage Sale – Tag Sale Finds & Crafts
Event: Garage sale / tag sale with a mix of items
Details: The poster mentions great tag sale finds, crafts, and a huge selection of craft supplies at good prices (not free, but budget-friendly). Could be a nice stop if you’re already in the area picking up freebies.
Location: Deep Creek Section 20, Punta Gorda, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this event on nextdoor.com
Wreath Supply Sale – Liquidating Inventory
Event: Wreath and craft supply sale – liquidating inventory (discounted, not free)
What’s available:
- Grapevine wreaths and wire frames
- Dried flowers, greenery, and ribbons
- Floral picks and other decorations
Dates & Time: November 13–14, 8 AM – 1 PM
Address: 25278 Punta Madryn Ave, Deep Creek, FL 33983
Category: Home decor and accessories
Location: Deep Creek Section 20, Punta Gorda, FL
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this sale on nextdoor.com
Free items and low-cost deals in Punta Gorda tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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