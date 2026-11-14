Punta Gorda neighbors are sharing some handy free items and low-cost craft deals this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: Wooden cabinet with stone-look countertop

Details: Cabinet has three drawers and two doors for storage. Size is 60" x 25", so it’s a good fit for a laundry room, garage, or extra storage space.

Condition: Not stated, but appears to be in usable shape based on the description.

Location: Deep Creek Section 20, Punta Gorda, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Moen 1200 brass faucet cartridge

Details: Labeled as NEW old stock and comes in the original packaging. Great if you need to fix a Moen faucet without buying a new part.

Offer: Free to the first person to show up. Poster asks that you send a message before coming.

Category: Tools

Location: Burnt Store Lakes, Punta Gorda, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Event: Garage sale / tag sale with a mix of items

Details: The poster mentions great tag sale finds, crafts, and a huge selection of craft supplies at good prices (not free, but budget-friendly). Could be a nice stop if you’re already in the area picking up freebies.

Location: Deep Creek Section 20, Punta Gorda, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this event on nextdoor.com

Event: Wreath and craft supply sale – liquidating inventory (discounted, not free)

What’s available:

Grapevine wreaths and wire frames

and Dried flowers , greenery , and ribbons

, , and Floral picks and other decorations

Dates & Time: November 13–14, 8 AM – 1 PM

Address: 25278 Punta Madryn Ave, Deep Creek, FL 33983

Category: Home decor and accessories

Location: Deep Creek Section 20, Punta Gorda, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this sale on nextdoor.com

Free items and low-cost deals in Punta Gorda tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.