Touch-a-Truck at Punta Gorda Airport Nov. 7–8

Charlotte County Public Works will bring heavy-duty trucks and equipment to the Florida International Airshow for a Touch-a-Truck event at Punta Gorda Airport on Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8. Gates open at 9 a.m. both days, and families can see, climb on, and meet the crews of vehicles such as the Menzi Muck, Vactor truck, and a dump truck while also enjoying the airshow.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Charlotte County Public Works