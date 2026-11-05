undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Punta Gorda
Touch-a-Truck at Punta Gorda Airport Nov. 7–8
7 days ago
Charlotte County Public Works will bring heavy-duty trucks and equipment to the Florida International Airshow for a Touch-a-Truck event at Punta Gorda Airport on Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8. Gates open at 9 a.m. both days, and families can see, climb on, and meet the crews of vehicles such as the Menzi Muck, Vactor truck, and a dump truck while also enjoying the airshow.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Charlotte County Public Works
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.