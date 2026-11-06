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Punta Gorda

🎁 Community Freebies Around Punta Gorda You Can Grab Now

8 days ago

Punta Gorda neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re doing home projects or organizing your space, these could be a big help.

Free Dock Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cMjPO_1GoMCV4900

Item: Free dock box (about 4 ft x 2 ft)

Details:

  • Lid was torn off by Hurricane Ian
  • Lid is included but has no hinges
  • Marked as free curb pickup

Location: 2058 Padre Island Dr, Punta Gorda Isles, Punta Gorda, FL
Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Interior Doors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lb2ty_1GoMCV4900

Item: 3 interior doors

Details:

  • Offered free
  • Suggested use: work bench / work surface
  • You pick up (no delivery)

Location: Burnt Store Isles, Punta Gorda, FL
Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Buckets of Coil Roofing Nails

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CpEIz_1GoMCV4900

Item: Large quantity of coil roofing nails in buckets

Details:

  • Coil nails, described as roofing nails
  • Good for construction projects
  • Curbside pickup only

Pickup Location: 501 Coronado Dr, Punta Gorda Isles, Punta Gorda, FL
Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Aluminum Rods from Interior Blinds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhkBP_1GoMCV4900

Item: About 13 feet of aluminum rods

Details:

  • Taken from interior blinds
  • Total length is about 13 feet
  • Must pick up (no delivery)

Location: Burnt Store Isles, Punta Gorda, FL
Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Punta Gorda tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster or head to the curb pickup spot as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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