🎁 Community Freebies Around Punta Gorda You Can Grab Now

Punta Gorda neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re doing home projects or organizing your space, these could be a big help.

Item: Free dock box (about 4 ft x 2 ft)

Details:

Lid was torn off by Hurricane Ian

Lid is included but has no hinges

Marked as free curb pickup

Location: 2058 Padre Island Dr, Punta Gorda Isles, Punta Gorda, FL

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: 3 interior doors

Details:

Offered free

Suggested use: work bench / work surface

You pick up (no delivery)

Location: Burnt Store Isles, Punta Gorda, FL

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Large quantity of coil roofing nails in buckets

Details:

Coil nails, described as roofing nails

Good for construction projects

Curbside pickup only

Pickup Location: 501 Coronado Dr, Punta Gorda Isles, Punta Gorda, FL

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: About 13 feet of aluminum rods

Details:

Taken from interior blinds

Total length is about 13 feet

Must pick up (no delivery)

Location: Burnt Store Isles, Punta Gorda, FL

Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Punta Gorda tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster or head to the curb pickup spot as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.