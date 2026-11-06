undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Community Freebies Around Punta Gorda You Can Grab Now
Punta Gorda neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re doing home projects or organizing your space, these could be a big help.
Free Dock Box
Item: Free dock box (about 4 ft x 2 ft)
Details:
- Lid was torn off by Hurricane Ian
- Lid is included but has no hinges
- Marked as free curb pickup
Location: 2058 Padre Island Dr, Punta Gorda Isles, Punta Gorda, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Interior Doors
Item: 3 interior doors
Details:
- Offered free
- Suggested use: work bench / work surface
- You pick up (no delivery)
Location: Burnt Store Isles, Punta Gorda, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Buckets of Coil Roofing Nails
Item: Large quantity of coil roofing nails in buckets
Details:
- Coil nails, described as roofing nails
- Good for construction projects
- Curbside pickup only
Pickup Location: 501 Coronado Dr, Punta Gorda Isles, Punta Gorda, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Aluminum Rods from Interior Blinds
Item: About 13 feet of aluminum rods
Details:
- Taken from interior blinds
- Total length is about 13 feet
- Must pick up (no delivery)
Location: Burnt Store Isles, Punta Gorda, FL
Source: Nextdoor
Free items in Punta Gorda tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, reach out to the poster or head to the curb pickup spot as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.