Pullman’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from entry-level patient care to leadership in senior living. Here are a few solid roles hiring now.

Employer: Rolling Hills Eyecare

Rolling Hills Eyecare Location: Pullman, WA (in-person, may travel to Colfax at times)

(in-person, may travel to Colfax at times) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Front desk meets optical shop: you’ll greet patients, handle phones and scheduling, verify insurance, take payments, and help people pick out frames and lenses. No eye-care experience needed — they’ll train you — but a personalized cover letter is required and they’re looking for warm, detail-focused people who like to learn.

Employer: Rolling Hills Eyecare

Rolling Hills Eyecare Location: Pullman, WA (in-person, may travel to Colfax at times)

(in-person, may travel to Colfax at times) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Very similar mix of front office and optical work, but with more focus on eyewear: helping patients choose frames, learning lens options, taking measurements, and adjusting glasses. Great if you enjoy style, customer service, and want healthcare experience. Again, a personalized cover letter is required to be considered.

Shared benefits at Rolling Hills Eyecare: health insurance, vision insurance, retirement plan, paid time off, employee discount, and chances to advance.

Employer: Milestone Retirement Communities

Location: Pullman, WA (Assisted Living & Memory Care)

(Assisted Living & Memory Care) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead health and wellness for residents in assisted living and memory care — overseeing care plans, supervising nursing and care staff, and making sure residents are safe and supported. This role is ideal for an experienced RN/LPN with leadership and senior living experience, and comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, pet insurance, and more.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back — healthcare hiring in Pullman tends to stay active.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.