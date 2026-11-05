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🏥 Pulaski, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Home Health Openings
Pulaski’s home health scene is busy right now, with solid roles for nurses and rehab pros who like one‑on‑one patient time. If you want steady work without leaving town, these are worth a look.
Physical Therapist – Home Health
- Employer: Optum (Amedisys)
- Location: Pulaski, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,864 – $121,296/year
Provide in‑home PT under a physician‑directed plan of care, focusing on mobility, function, and quality of life. Great fit if you like autonomy, weekly reassessments, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.
Registered Nurse, Home Health
- Employer: Optum (Amedisys)
- Location: Pulaski, VA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $71,677 – $107,516/year total cash target pay
$34.46 – $51.69/hour and $41.35 – $62.03 per visit point
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates
Home health RN case manager role doing assessments, care plans, teaching, and supervising LPNs/HHAs. Ideal if you enjoy independence, patient education, and a mix of visit-based and hourly pay.
Physical Therapist Assistant, Home Health (Per Diem)
- Employer: Optum (Amedisys)
- Location: Pulaski, VA
- Type: Part-time / Per Diem
- Salary: $55,329 – $82,993/year total cash target pay
$26.60 – $39.90/hour and $31.92 – $47.88 per visit point
Work under a PT to carry out treatment plans in patients’ homes, focusing on strength, balance, and safety. Good option if you want flexible hours and hands‑on rehab work without a clinic setting.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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