🏥 Pulaski, VA Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Home Health Openings

Pulaski’s home health scene is busy right now, with solid roles for nurses and rehab pros who like one‑on‑one patient time. If you want steady work without leaving town, these are worth a look.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

Optum (Amedisys) Location: Pulaski, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,864 – $121,296/year

Provide in‑home PT under a physician‑directed plan of care, focusing on mobility, function, and quality of life. Great fit if you like autonomy, weekly reassessments, and working closely with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

Optum (Amedisys) Location: Pulaski, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $71,677 – $107,516/year total cash target pay

$34.46 – $51.69/hour and $41.35 – $62.03 per visit point

total cash target pay and Bonus: $10,000 sign-on bonus for external candidates

Home health RN case manager role doing assessments, care plans, teaching, and supervising LPNs/HHAs. Ideal if you enjoy independence, patient education, and a mix of visit-based and hourly pay.

Employer: Optum (Amedisys)

Optum (Amedisys) Location: Pulaski, VA

Type: Part-time / Per Diem

Salary: $55,329 – $82,993/year total cash target pay

$26.60 – $39.90/hour and $31.92 – $47.88 per visit point

Work under a PT to carry out treatment plans in patients’ homes, focusing on strength, balance, and safety. Good option if you want flexible hours and hands‑on rehab work without a clinic setting.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.