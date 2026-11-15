Pueblo has some wonderful cats waiting for a second chance, from playful kittens to hard‑working barn cats. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline to your life or your property, this is a great time to meet them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo

Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2

Handsome Mango is a classic orange tabby boy looking for a fresh start. As an adult cat, he’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a new home that will give him time to adjust and feel safe.

👉 Meet Mango and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Location: Located in Pueblo in a foster home

Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo

Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2

Penny is a busy little tortie girl in “kitten training” with her foster family. Her days are full of eating, playing, and growing strong. She loves stuffed mice, her stuffed candy cane, chasing wand toys, and climbing her kitten tree. She’s very active and loves to run.

👉 Meet Penny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Program: Barn cat / working cat

Barn cat / working cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Best For: Barns, shops, warehouses, or properties with a rodent problem

Barns, shops, warehouses, or properties with a Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo

Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2

Lucille in the Barn is part of the shelter’s barn cat program. These cats do best with a job and fresh Colorado mountain air. Some barn cats can be handled; others prefer to keep their distance while helping keep rodents under control. They need safe shelter, food, and basic care in return.

👉 Meet Lucille in the Barn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Program: Barn cat / working cat

Barn cat / working cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Best For: Properties needing natural rodent control

Properties needing Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo

Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2

Sunshine in the Barn is another barn cat who prefers life outdoors with a warm place to sleep. Like the other barn cats, he may or may not enjoy handling, but he’s happy to do his job and love you from a distance while helping keep pests away.

👉 Meet Sunshine in the Barn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo

Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2

Grayson is a sleek young gray kitty looking for a home to grow up in. As a young cat, he likely still has playful energy but is a bit more mature than a tiny kitten.

👉 Meet Grayson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue or Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue or Silver Tabby Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo

Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2

This tiny gray tabby female kitten is listed as “A” and is waiting for someone to give her a real name and a loving home. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet this kitten and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Program: Barn cat / working cat

Barn cat / working cat Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Best For: Barns, stables, or rural properties needing rodent control

Barns, stables, or rural properties needing Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo

Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2

Cocoa in the Barn is also part of the barn cat program. These cats are ideal if you want humane pest control and can offer shelter, food, and a safe place to live. Some barn cats enjoy limited handling; others prefer to keep their space.

👉 Meet Cocoa in the Barn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly Gray/Blue

Mostly Gray/Blue Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo

Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2

Juno is a mostly gray adult female cat hoping for a calm, steady home. Adult cats often settle in nicely once they feel safe and loved.

👉 Meet Juno and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pueblo, CO, please consider visiting the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo or calling (719) 544-3005 ext.2 to ask about these cats. Whether you want a cuddly house companion or a hard‑working barn cat, there’s likely a good match for you.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.