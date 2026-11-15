Pueblo’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid openings in aerospace, climate tech, and defense. If you like hands-on work and steady schedules, these are worth a look.

Employer: Collins Aerospace

Location: Pueblo, CO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,000 – $71,000/year

Senior-level inspection role in aerospace manufacturing. You’ll inspect parts at all stages, work with CMMs and precision tools, and support engineering and quality teams on a 4-on/4-off, 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. schedule. Strong benefits, lots of technical growth, and U.S. Person status is required.

Employer: Voyager Technologies

Location: Penrose/Pueblo, CO (onsite, explosive manufacturing)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $24.00/hour (CO range)

Experienced production operator role in a high-hazard, defense-focused plant. You’ll run one or more lines, do in-process checks, help with changeovers, and mentor junior operators, with eligibility for state and federal explosives licenses required. Comes with strong benefits, unlimited flexible time off, and a mission-driven environment.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Pueblo, CO (onsite, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.71 – $22.98/hour

Entry-level assembly job with rotation across workstations in a fast-moving climate solutions plant. You’ll handle production assembly, follow 5S standards, and may train on forklifts or overhead cranes, with benefits starting day one and solid PTO and 401(k) support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has more roles and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.