📅 Membership Appreciation “Wonderland” Luncheon – Nov 20

Members are invited to the 2026 Membership Appreciation Luncheon on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM at Pueblo Centennial High School, 2525 Mountview Drive, Pueblo, CO 81008.

Admission is $26.00 per person, and there is a maximum of 130 spots, so space is limited.

This year’s theme is “Wonderland” – you’re encouraged to dress as if you’re heading down the rabbit hole for tea. The event will include lunch, giveaways, and networking with fellow members.

If you’re a member, grab your spot, plan your Wonderland outfit, and enjoy an afternoon of appreciation and connection.