Pueblo has some solid options right now if you’re called to help others, especially in mental health and youth care. Here are a few local roles where your skills can really matter.

Employer: State of Colorado / Colorado Department of Corrections

State of Colorado / Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (state benefits + PERA retirement, health, PTO)

Licensed mental health professionals (LPC, LCSW, Psychologist, LMFT or candidate) provide advanced mental health services to inmates with traumatic brain injury and other serious needs. Expect crisis work, individual and group therapy, on‑call coverage, and close teamwork inside a correctional setting; strong boundaries and resilience are a must.

Employer: Brads House

Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sunday–Wednesday, 12:00 pm–10:00 pm

Sunday–Wednesday, Pay: From $18.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off, professional development assistance

Work in a small, trauma‑informed residential home for at‑risk boys ages 13–17 (7‑bed program). You’ll help with homework, meals, daily routines, and behavior support using structured programming—hands‑on, challenging work where you can directly impact youth who’ve experienced abuse and neglect.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.