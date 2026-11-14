Pueblo’s retail scene is busy right now, with big national brands hiring across town. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.00 – $24.00/hour

Stock shelves, keep the store looking sharp, and support the team so guests have a great beauty shopping experience. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can work flexible hours (including early mornings and holidays), and like a fast, energetic environment.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $27.11/hour

Lead a department team, keep shelves full and organized, and make sure customers have a smooth shopping trip. Comes with weekly pay, store discounts, and benefits for eligible employees, plus room to grow into bigger roles.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role details are the same.)

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.16 – $15.60/hour

Help customers with doors, windows, and other millwork items, answer questions, and keep products organized. Includes health benefits for eligible staff, a 10% employee discount, and chances to learn trade skills on the job.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.