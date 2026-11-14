Pueblo neighbors are sharing some handy free items and low-cost deals this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Item: Dishwasher

Condition: Good condition, no issues, owner just upgraded

Location: Regency, Pueblo, CO

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

A working dishwasher that’s being given away because the owner upgraded. Good option if your current one is broken or you’ve never had one. You’ll likely need to pick up in the Regency area and handle your own loading and install.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Firewood

Price: FREE

Extra: Poster says they can drop off

Location: Regency, Pueblo, CO

Category: Garden / Outdoor

Source: nextdoor.com

Free firewood that’s great for outdoor fire pits or other wood-burning needs. The poster mentions they can drop off, which is helpful if you don’t have a truck. Check the listing for how much wood is available and to arrange pickup or delivery.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Event: Garage / yard sale with many items

Address: 3221 O'Neal Ave, near Beckwood Park, Pueblo, CO

Time: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Items mentioned: Furniture, toys, electronics, tools, home goods

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a yard sale, not all free, but the post says there are great deals. Good spot if you’re looking for cheap furniture, kids’ toys, small electronics, tools, or household items. Bring cash and arrive earlier in the day for the best selection.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Pueblo tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.