undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Freebies and Deals Around Pueblo — Appliances, Wood & More
Pueblo neighbors are sharing some handy free items and low-cost deals this week. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Dishwasher
Item: Dishwasher
Condition: Good condition, no issues, owner just upgraded
Location: Regency, Pueblo, CO
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
A working dishwasher that’s being given away because the owner upgraded. Good option if your current one is broken or you’ve never had one. You’ll likely need to pick up in the Regency area and handle your own loading and install.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Firewood FREE
Item: Firewood
Price: FREE
Extra: Poster says they can drop off
Location: Regency, Pueblo, CO
Category: Garden / Outdoor
Source: nextdoor.com
Free firewood that’s great for outdoor fire pits or other wood-burning needs. The poster mentions they can drop off, which is helpful if you don’t have a truck. Check the listing for how much wood is available and to arrange pickup or delivery.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Garage Sale - Various Items
Event: Garage / yard sale with many items
Address: 3221 O'Neal Ave, near Beckwood Park, Pueblo, CO
Time: 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Items mentioned: Furniture, toys, electronics, tools, home goods
Source: nextdoor.com
This is a yard sale, not all free, but the post says there are great deals. Good spot if you’re looking for cheap furniture, kids’ toys, small electronics, tools, or household items. Bring cash and arrive earlier in the day for the best selection.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Pueblo tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.