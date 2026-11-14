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Pueblo
🏥 Pueblo, CO Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Flexible, Home-Based Roles
13 days ago
Pueblo’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like one-on-one care and flexible schedules. Here are several roles where your skills can really impact local patients.
NP / Nurse Practitioner - Hospice (PRN)
- Employer: Abode Hospice of Colorado
- Location: Pueblo, CO (home-based hospice, office at 1050 Eagleridge Blvd)
- Salary: Listed as USD $1.00 / hour (range not clearly provided)
- Type: PRN / per diem
- Work 1:1 with hospice patients in their homes, focusing on comfort, dignity, and goals of care. Good fit if you want flexible hours, less time on your feet than hospital work, and strong team support.
Registered Nurse - Operating Room (Travel CVOR)
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Based in Pueblo, CO, traveling to cardiovascular ORs across Colorado
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time travel RN
- High-acuity CVOR role for RNs who like fast-paced surgical work and variety. You’ll scrub and circulate in cardiovascular cases, working closely with surgeons and anesthesia teams.
Nurse Practitioner (Per Diem) – Home & Virtual Assessments
- Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A.)
- Location: Pueblo County, CO (all zip codes; home visits + possible telehealth)
- Compensation: Approx. $2,400–$10,000/month potential, $120–$140 per in‑home visit, $85 per telehealth assessment (no guaranteed minimum)
- Type: Per diem / independent schedule
- Great if you want control over your calendar and enjoy detailed health assessments. You’ll spend about an hour per member, focus on gaps in care, and can pick up at least 25 availability slots per month.
Physical Therapist Assistant – Home Health (Part-Time)
- Employer: Complete Home Health Care
- Location: Pueblo, CO (patient homes)
- Salary: $37.00–$43.00 per hour
- Type: Part-time
- One-on-one home health visits helping patients with strength, balance, and safe mobility. Flexible schedule, independent work, and support from an experienced clinical team.
Assistant Director of Rehabilitation Services (PT/OT/SLP)
- Employer: Life Care Center of Pueblo
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- Salary: Not listed, $5,000 sign-on bonus
- Type: Full-time
- Leadership role over PT, OT, and Speech in a post-acute setting. Ideal if you’re a licensed therapist ready to supervise staff, help grow rehab programs, and still treat patients when needed.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances in the same network.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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