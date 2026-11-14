Pueblo’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like one-on-one care and flexible schedules. Here are several roles where your skills can really impact local patients.

Employer: Abode Hospice of Colorado

Abode Hospice of Colorado Location: Pueblo, CO (home-based hospice, office at 1050 Eagleridge Blvd)

(home-based hospice, office at 1050 Eagleridge Blvd) Salary: Listed as USD $1.00 / hour (range not clearly provided)

(range not clearly provided) Type: PRN / per diem

PRN / per diem Work 1:1 with hospice patients in their homes, focusing on comfort, dignity, and goals of care. Good fit if you want flexible hours, less time on your feet than hospital work, and strong team support.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Based in Pueblo, CO , traveling to cardiovascular ORs across Colorado

, traveling to cardiovascular ORs across Colorado Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time travel RN

Full-time travel RN High-acuity CVOR role for RNs who like fast-paced surgical work and variety. You’ll scrub and circulate in cardiovascular cases, working closely with surgeons and anesthesia teams.

Employer: ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of SME Medical Delaware, P.A. )

ComplexCare Solutions (on behalf of ) Location: Pueblo County, CO (all zip codes; home visits + possible telehealth)

(all zip codes; home visits + possible telehealth) Compensation: Approx. $2,400–$10,000/month potential , $120–$140 per in‑home visit , $85 per telehealth assessment (no guaranteed minimum)

, , (no guaranteed minimum) Type: Per diem / independent schedule

Per diem / independent schedule Great if you want control over your calendar and enjoy detailed health assessments. You’ll spend about an hour per member, focus on gaps in care, and can pick up at least 25 availability slots per month.

Employer: Complete Home Health Care

Location: Pueblo, CO (patient homes)

(patient homes) Salary: $37.00–$43.00 per hour

Type: Part-time

Part-time One-on-one home health visits helping patients with strength, balance, and safe mobility. Flexible schedule, independent work, and support from an experienced clinical team.

Employer: Life Care Center of Pueblo

Location: Pueblo, CO

Salary: Not listed, $5,000 sign-on bonus

Not listed, Type: Full-time

Full-time Leadership role over PT, OT, and Speech in a post-acute setting. Ideal if you’re a licensed therapist ready to supervise staff, help grow rehab programs, and still treat patients when needed.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances in the same network.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.