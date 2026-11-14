Pueblo’s engineering scene is heating up, with solid roles in aerospace and HVAC right now. If you’re an experienced engineer, there are a few standout jobs worth a serious look.

Employer: Voyager Technologies, Inc.

Voyager Technologies, Inc. Location: Pueblo, CO (onsite)

Salary: $145,000 – $165,000 base

Type: Full-time

Full-time Why it’s interesting: Senior test role working on solid rocket motors and energetic materials, owning the full test lifecycle from planning to data analysis. Heavy hands-on work at the test stand, leading high‑stakes R&D and production tests with strong benefits and a mission‑driven, national security focus. U.S. person and ITAR eligibility required.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Pueblo, CO (Mon–Thu onsite, flexible Fridays)

Salary: $65,200 – $93,660

Type: Full-time, salary (no commission)

Full-time, salary (no commission) Why it’s interesting: Mid‑level role designing and integrating water‑to‑water chillers and heat pumps, with performance modeling, lab testing, and global team collaboration. Benefits start day one, with PTO, 401(k) match, and support for tuition and student debt.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Pueblo, CO (Mon–Thu onsite, flexible Fridays)

Salary: $110,900 – $198,555

Type: Full-time, salary (no commission)

Full-time, salary (no commission) Why it’s interesting: Lead a Sustaining & Lifecycle Engineering team for air‑cooled and water‑cooled chillers, driving product strategy, cost and quality improvements, and solving complex field issues. Good fit if you have hands‑on product design plus leadership experience and want to grow a high‑performing team.

If one of these fits your background, don’t wait—save the link, polish your resume, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.