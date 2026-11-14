🚨 Major drug investigation in Pueblo leads to arrest

The Pueblo Police Department Special Investigations Division, working with DEA Task Force Officers, has finished a six-month narcotics investigation that led to a major arrest and drug seizure.

On November 10, 2026, officers arrested Andres Montour, identified as a suspected large-scale distributor of cocaine and crack cocaine in Pueblo County. Investigators obtained search warrants for seven residential locations and several vehicles tied to the operation.

During the searches, officers seized:

Over 84 pounds (38,000+ grams) of cocaine

5 pistols, 2 rifles, and 1 shotgun

A large amount of U.S. currency

4 vehicles connected to the case

The operation involved Pueblo Police SWAT, DEA Special Response Team, Colorado Bureau of Investigation Special Response Team, and Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office SWAT.

Montour was booked into county jail and faces narcotics- and firearm-related charges based on what was found in the searches.