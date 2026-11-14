🚨 Pueblo police seeking two wanted individuals this week

The Pueblo Police Department, working with the FBI Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force, is asking for help finding two wanted people:

Ernest Quintana, 61 – Hispanic male, 5'09" , 175 lbs , brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted on a no bond warrant for At Risk Assault 2 – Cause Injury .

– Hispanic male, , , brown hair, brown eyes. Wanted on a for . Jeremiah Martinez, 29 – Hispanic male, 5'08", 110 lbs, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted on a $100,000 bond warrant for Possession of Controlled Substance – Distribute Fentanyl and a no bond warrant for Contempt of Court related to fentanyl charges.

If you know where either person is, call the Pueblo Police non-emergency line at 719-553-2502.

To stay anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (542-7867) or submit a tip at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your tip leads to a felony arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.