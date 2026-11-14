🚧 New traffic signal and street upgrades coming to Pueblo Blvd.

The Pueblo City Council has approved $1,756,383.40 from the City’s 1992–2031 half cent sales and use tax capital improvement fund to pay for roadway and signal upgrades on Pueblo Blvd. at Mirror Avenue.

The project will:

Install a new permanent traffic signal at Pueblo Blvd. & Mirror Ave.

at Add raised medians on Pueblo Blvd.

on Pueblo Blvd. Improve sidewalks, curb and gutter, striping, and drainage in the area.

This funding helps move forward commercial development along the Pueblo Blvd. corridor, including a new Chipotle and the Starbucks that opened in late 2025, by covering major safety improvements that would otherwise fall on private developers.

Council also voted to have the Pueblo Urban Renewal Authority (PURA) reimburse the City over time using tax increment financing (TIF), up to the actual project cost.