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📅 Free Pueblo Community Thanksgiving Dinner & how to help
📅 Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner & Ways to Help
A free Pueblo Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, from 11:00 am–3:00 pm at Pueblo City Hall. It’s hosted by the Mayor’s Office, with food prepared by CSU Pueblo Dining Services by Elior Collegiate Dining, and supported by the Pueblo Shelter and SafeSide Foundation.
The dinner is open to anyone in need of a warm meal and companionship. A traditional turkey dinner will be served. To‑go meals and deliveries will also be available.
This is a volunteer-led event and needs help:
- Volunteer or questions: Email carter.edwardj@gmail.com or call 719-671-6566
- Food donations needed Nov. 16–21: frozen turkeys, ham, 10‑lb bags of potatoes, bulk corn, bulk stuffing
- Drop-off locations: Mayor's Office, Angelo's Pizza, Tacos Navarro, Graham's Grill North (during normal hours)
- Monetary donations: Give to the SafeSide Foundation at safesidefoundation.org/donate
More Info: Community Thanksgiving Hosted at City Hall with CS...
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