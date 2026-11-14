📅 Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner & Ways to Help

A free Pueblo Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, from 11:00 am–3:00 pm at Pueblo City Hall. It’s hosted by the Mayor’s Office, with food prepared by CSU Pueblo Dining Services by Elior Collegiate Dining, and supported by the Pueblo Shelter and SafeSide Foundation.

The dinner is open to anyone in need of a warm meal and companionship. A traditional turkey dinner will be served. To‑go meals and deliveries will also be available.

This is a volunteer-led event and needs help: