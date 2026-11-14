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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pueblo
Pueblo has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. Here are a few pups who are ready to meet you and join your family.
Nix
- Breed: Dalmatian / Golden Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with white
- Adoption fee: $500
- Shelter: Cooper's Companions Animal Rescue
- Location: Pueblo, CO
About Nix:
Nix is described as a sweet puppy, easily trained, and good natured. With his Dalmatian and Golden Retriever mix, he’s likely to be a fun, active companion who enjoys learning and spending time with his people.
👉 Meet Nix and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Johnny
- Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) / Labrador Retriever mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black with tan, yellow or fawn
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter: Cooper's Companions Animal Rescue
- Location: Pueblo, CO
About Johnny:
Johnny is a striking black and tan pup with tan socks and cheeks and brindle markings on his face. He’s a unique-looking little guy who will likely turn heads everywhere he goes.
👉 Meet Johnny and apply to adopt on adoptapet
AUSTIN
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Dalmatian mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with black
- Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo
- Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2
- Location: Pueblo, CO
About AUSTIN:
AUSTIN is a handsome young Lab/Dalmatian mix with a classic white-and-black coat. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy walks, playtime, and continued training with his new family.
👉 Meet AUSTIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sachi
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Australian Cattle Dog (Heeler) mix
- Age: Baby (about 6 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black with tan, yellow or fawn
- Adoption fee: $400
- Shelter/Rescue: Laws4Paws
- Phone: (720) 951-9027
- Location: Pueblo, CO
About Sachi:
Sachi is a 6‑month‑old Shepherd/Heeler mix with a wonderful temperament and a heart full of love. Her rescue describes her as sweet and well-mannered, and she’s looking for an active family or individual who can give her regular exercise and mental stimulation.
👉 Meet Sachi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Pueblo, CO and thinking about adding a dog to your home, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed here, share this page with friends, and consider meeting one of these wonderful pups in person.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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