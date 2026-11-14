Pueblo has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance and a cozy home. Here are a few pups who are ready to meet you and join your family.

Breed: Dalmatian / Golden Retriever mix

Dalmatian / Golden Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with white

Black with white Adoption fee: $500

Shelter: Cooper's Companions Animal Rescue

Location: Pueblo, CO

About Nix:

Nix is described as a sweet puppy, easily trained, and good natured. With his Dalmatian and Golden Retriever mix, he’s likely to be a fun, active companion who enjoys learning and spending time with his people.

👉 Meet Nix and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Schnauzer (Miniature) / Labrador Retriever mix

Schnauzer (Miniature) / Labrador Retriever mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan, yellow or fawn

Black with tan, yellow or fawn Adoption fee: $400

Shelter: Cooper's Companions Animal Rescue

Location: Pueblo, CO

About Johnny:

Johnny is a striking black and tan pup with tan socks and cheeks and brindle markings on his face. He’s a unique-looking little guy who will likely turn heads everywhere he goes.

👉 Meet Johnny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Dalmatian mix

Labrador Retriever / Dalmatian mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White with black

White with black Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo

Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2

Location: Pueblo, CO

About AUSTIN:

AUSTIN is a handsome young Lab/Dalmatian mix with a classic white-and-black coat. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy walks, playtime, and continued training with his new family.

👉 Meet AUSTIN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Australian Cattle Dog (Heeler) mix

German Shepherd Dog / Australian Cattle Dog (Heeler) mix Age: Baby (about 6 months)

Baby (about 6 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black with tan, yellow or fawn

Black with tan, yellow or fawn Adoption fee: $400

Shelter/Rescue: Laws4Paws

Phone: (720) 951-9027

Location: Pueblo, CO

About Sachi:

Sachi is a 6‑month‑old Shepherd/Heeler mix with a wonderful temperament and a heart full of love. Her rescue describes her as sweet and well-mannered, and she’s looking for an active family or individual who can give her regular exercise and mental stimulation.

👉 Meet Sachi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Pueblo, CO and thinking about adding a dog to your home, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed here, share this page with friends, and consider meeting one of these wonderful pups in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.