Pueblo residents are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys to support local families, with all gifts to be given to children at a Holiday Celebration on Saturday, December 5, 12:00–2:00 p.m. at the Lucero Branch - Pueblo Libraries. Donations can be dropped off at El Centro del Quinto Sol during its open hours, or at the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Administration Office Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. More information: https://www.pueblo.us/334/El-Centro-del-Quinto-Sol

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pueblo Parks and Recreation