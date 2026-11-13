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Pueblo
Pueblo offers December lifeguard certification
9 days ago
Pueblo Parks and Recreation is offering lifeguard certification classes in December to help residents train now for summer lifeguard jobs. For details on class dates, requirements, and how to sign up, visit the lifeguard certification page or call 719-553-2790. More information: https://www.pueblo.us/2252/Lifeguard-Certification-Classes
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pueblo Parks and Recreation
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