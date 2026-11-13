undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 Pueblo, CO Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Pueblo has steady hands-on work right now, especially if you like fixing things, working outdoors, or keeping spaces looking sharp.
Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring in Pueblo, CO:
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: Centennial
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- Type: Full-time, on-site (no remote)
- Pay: $18–$19/hour
Keep a large retail property running smoothly—HVAC checks, basic plumbing and electrical, painting, snow/ice removal, and event setup. Good fit if you have 1–3 years maintenance experience, can use a CMMS, and don’t mind working some nights, weekends, and holidays.
Mobile Car Detailer
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Pueblo, CO (mobile, client locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces—interior and exterior cleaning, waxing, and polishing. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and the ability to work independently and manage your own schedule.
Maintenance Supervisor
- Employer: Harsco Environmental
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the maintenance team that keeps heavy mobile equipment and fixed plant gear running for a steel/metal services operation. Ideal if you have 3+ years supervising maintenance in heavy equipment, steel mill, mining, quarry, or similar, and are comfortable with rotating shifts, weekends, and a fast-paced industrial site.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact duties.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.