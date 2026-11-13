Pueblo has steady hands-on work right now, especially if you like fixing things, working outdoors, or keeping spaces looking sharp.

Here are several solid Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring in Pueblo, CO:

Employer: Centennial

Centennial Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO Type: Full-time, on-site (no remote)

Pay: $18–$19/hour

Keep a large retail property running smoothly—HVAC checks, basic plumbing and electrical, painting, snow/ice removal, and event setup. Good fit if you have 1–3 years maintenance experience, can use a CMMS, and don’t mind working some nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Pueblo, CO (mobile, client locations)

Pueblo, CO (mobile, client locations) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ homes or workplaces—interior and exterior cleaning, waxing, and polishing. You’ll need your own detailing equipment, a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and the ability to work independently and manage your own schedule.

Employer: Harsco Environmental

Location: Pueblo, CO

Pueblo, CO Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team that keeps heavy mobile equipment and fixed plant gear running for a steel/metal services operation. Ideal if you have 3+ years supervising maintenance in heavy equipment, steel mill, mining, quarry, or similar, and are comfortable with rotating shifts, weekends, and a fast-paced industrial site.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, growth paths, and exact duties.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.