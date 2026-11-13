Pueblo’s on-the-move right now, with several solid driving and delivery jobs open across town. If you like being out on the road and staying active, these are worth a look.

Employer: Parts Authority

Parts Authority Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17.00/hour

Deliver oversized auto body parts (bumpers, fenders, hoods) to shops and customers using a company van. This role is active, customer-facing, and comes with a big list of benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and more) plus room to grow with a national company.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Pueblo, CO (81008)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (not listed), $1,000 sign-on bonus for eligible external hires

Ride with the Geek Squad team to deliver, install, and haul away appliances and home tech. Good fit if you like hands-on work, helping customers in their homes, and want employee discounts plus benefits and paid time off options.

Employer: MV Transportation

Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.53–$19.50/hour, paid training

Drive a transit vehicle and provide public transportation service in the community. They offer paid training, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, life), PPE provided, and may give same-day conditional offers after your interview.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Use your CDL A to deliver wine and spirits to retail, restaurant, and wholesale customers. You’ll handle pre- and post-trip inspections, safe loading, and professional customer service on a regular route.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.