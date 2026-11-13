Pueblo’s industrial side is busy right now, and hands-on trades are in demand. If you like working with tools, heights, and big equipment, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Konecranes

Konecranes Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: $22 – $48 per hour

Perks: Company work truck + gas card, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match from day one, paid vacation, sick leave, 10 paid holidays

Work as an Industrial Technician on overhead cranes and hoists, doing inspections, repairs, and troubleshooting on 480V 3‑phase motors and mechanical systems. This is a good fit if you have at least 1 year of electrical/mechanical experience, don’t mind heights, and want steady overtime and strong benefits.

Employer: Alpine Industrial Solutions Corp

Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, depends on experience (not listed)

Perks: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, free uniforms, training & development

Hands-on role doing structural and mechanical fabrication, welding, cutting, and layout for industrial and mining sites. Great if you can read blueprints, weld confidently, and want steady field work with solid benefits.

Employer: Alpine Industrial Solutions Corp

Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Hourly, depends on crane experience (not listed)

Perks: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, paid time off, company car, free uniforms, training, opportunity for advancement

Focus on installing, maintaining, and repairing overhead cranes, hoists, and industrial equipment. Ideal if you have 3+ years as a millwright or crane tech, know rigging and alignment, and like solving mechanical problems in the field.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles open too. Don’t wait long; skilled trade jobs in Pueblo tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.