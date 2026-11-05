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Pueblo
Youth babysitter training offered during fall break
7 days ago
Pueblo Parks and Recreation is offering a Babysitter’s Training Plus course for ages 11–16 on November 23 and 24 during fall break, at a cost of $100 per participant. Registration is due by November 16. Register online: https://secure.rec1.com/CO/pueblo-co/catalog
This content is adapted from materials provided by Pueblo Parks and Recreation
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.
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