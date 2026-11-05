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Pueblo

Youth babysitter training offered during fall break

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R64xy_1Gp43cWw00

Pueblo Parks and Recreation is offering a Babysitter’s Training Plus course for ages 11–16 on November 23 and 24 during fall break, at a cost of $100 per participant. Registration is due by November 16. Register online: https://secure.rec1.com/CO/pueblo-co/catalog

This content is adapted from materials provided by Pueblo Parks and Recreation

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