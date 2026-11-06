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🛒 Pueblo Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Pueblo has a steady mix of retail and customer service roles right now, from gas stations to the zoo. Most of these jobs offer flexible hours and start around $15/hour or more.
Salesperson – Advance Auto Parts
- Employer: Advance Auto Parts
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- Type: Full-time (can also be part-time per description)
- Pay: $15.16 – $16.13/hour
Entry-level auto parts sales role helping DIY customers in-store and by phone. You’ll install batteries and wipers, keep shelves stocked, and use store systems while learning more about cars. Includes a health and wellness benefits program and steady hours with some evenings and weekends.
Store Crew (Retail Sales Associate) – 7‑Eleven
- Employer: 7‑Eleven
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- Type: Internship / entry-level crew
- Pay: $15.00 – $20.10/hour
Front-line role handling cash, stocking, cleaning, and some food prep in a busy convenience store. Offers flexible schedules, promote-from-within growth, holiday premium pay, PTO (if eligible), 401k, and tuition reimbursement.
Cashier Stocker
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- Type: Full-time (36 hours/week, nights)
- Pay: From $15.25/hour
Night-shift role (Wednesday–Sunday) running the register and keeping shelves stocked. Good fit if you like quieter evening hours and steady, in-person work with employee discount perks.
Sales Associate – United Pacific
- Employer: United Pacific
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Gas station/convenience store role focused on cash handling, customer service, and store upkeep. Offers 90‑day performance raise, referral bonus, 401k, tuition reimbursement, flexible schedules, and medical benefits for full-time.
Seasonal Guest Services Crew Member – Pueblo Zoo
- Employer: Pueblo Zoo
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- Type: Seasonal, part-time (4–12 hours/week, mostly nights)
- Pay: $15.16/hour
Short-term holiday season job (mid‑Nov to late Dec) helping guests in the gift shop and on the train ride. You’ll run the register, handle cash, and keep areas clean while working in a fun, community-focused zoo setting with an employee discount.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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