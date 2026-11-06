🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Pueblo

Pueblo has some wonderful dogs waiting for a second chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region – Pueblo would love to meet you.

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo

Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2

Sparky is a striking young Husky mix with a beautiful white coat. As a young dog, he’s likely to enjoy activity, training, and time with his people. If you love smart, energetic dogs, Sparky could be a great match.

👉 Meet Sparky and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Standard) / Australian Shepherd mix

Poodle (Standard) / Australian Shepherd mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Merle

Merle Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo

Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2

Percy is a young Poodle/Australian Shepherd mix with a striking merle coat. This mix is often known for being bright and eager to learn. If you’re looking for a dog who may enjoy training, games, and staying active with you, Percy is worth a visit.

👉 Meet Percy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pointer mix

Labrador Retriever / Pointer mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo

Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2

Boone is a handsome Lab/Pointer mix with a rich chocolate-and-white coat. As a young dog, he may enjoy walks, playtime, and learning new things with his family. If you like friendly, active dogs, Boone could be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Boone and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Dachshund mix

Chihuahua / Dachshund mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black with tan/yellow/fawn

Black with tan/yellow/fawn Shelter: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo

Phone: (719) 544-3005 ext.2

Hershey is an adult Chihuahua/Dachshund mix with a cute black-and-tan coat. If you’re looking for a smaller dog who’s past the puppy stage, Hershey might be just right for you.

👉 Meet Hershey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, please call Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region - Pueblo at (719) 544-3005 ext.2 to ask about visits, adoption fees, and what’s included (such as vaccines or spay/neuter). Sharing this post can also help these pups find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.