🔧 Pueblo, CO Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

Pueblo’s keeping busy right now, and that means steady work for people who like keeping buildings safe, clean, and running right. Here are a few solid maintenance and housekeeping roles hiring around town.

Employer: Life Care Center of Pueblo (Life Care Centers of America)

Life Care Center of Pueblo (Life Care Centers of America) Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time/other (healthcare facility setting)

Full-time/other (healthcare facility setting) Pay: $12.50 – $18.00/hour DOE

Help keep a healthcare center clean and welcoming by dusting, vacuuming, mopping, disinfecting, and more. They offer benefits, a day off on your birthday, and prefer (but don’t require) a high school diploma and some healthcare experience.

Employer: Trane Technologies

Location: Pueblo, CO (On-site, 5 days/week)

Type: Full-time, salaried

Pay: $90,900 – $164,675/year (no commission)

Lead a 35-person maintenance and facilities team at a major manufacturing site, owning a 5-year equipment and infrastructure roadmap. This is an executive-level role for someone with 5+ years in industrial maintenance/facilities and strong leadership and capital project experience.

Employer: Orion Steel Group / Rocky Mountain Steel Mills

Orion Steel Group / Rocky Mountain Steel Mills Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time (industrial facility)

Full-time (industrial facility) Pay: Competitive wages + bonus opportunities (exact range not listed)

Competitive wages + (exact range not listed) Dates: Open 11/3/2026 – 12/2/2026

Install, troubleshoot, and repair industrial HVAC systems that keep a large steel mill running safely and comfortably. Comes with sign-on bonus opportunities, strong benefits (medical, dental, retirement, PTO, tuition help), and clear paths for training and advancement.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.