🍽️ Multiple Restaurant Manager Roles Hiring Now in Pueblo, CO

Pueblo’s restaurant scene is growing, and managers are in demand. If you’ve got food service experience and like leading a team, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)

KBP Brands (Taco Bell) Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.31–$18.31 per hour + performance bonus

Lead daily operations at Taco Bell, coach your crew, and keep service fast and friendly. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, free shift meals, employee discounts, and education benefits (like GED and scholarship programs), plus a bonus program tied to restaurant performance.

Employer: LV Petroleum LLC (Bojangles)

(Bojangles) Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Run the whole restaurant: operations, hiring, scheduling, and P&L. You’ll lead and grow a high-performing team, focus on guest satisfaction, and keep the store clean and on standard. Comes with health insurance, dental, vision, 401(k)/retirement plan, PTO, weekly pay, and clear growth opportunities.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.