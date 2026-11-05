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🍽️ Multiple Restaurant Manager Roles Hiring Now in Pueblo, CO
Pueblo’s restaurant scene is growing, and managers are in demand. If you’ve got food service experience and like leading a team, these roles are worth a look.
Subgerente General de Taco Bell (Assistant General Manager)
- Employer: KBP Brands (Taco Bell)
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.31–$18.31 per hour + performance bonus
Lead daily operations at Taco Bell, coach your crew, and keep service fast and friendly. This role comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, free shift meals, employee discounts, and education benefits (like GED and scholarship programs), plus a bonus program tied to restaurant performance.
General Manager – Bojangles
- Employer: LV Petroleum LLC (Bojangles)
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Run the whole restaurant: operations, hiring, scheduling, and P&L. You’ll lead and grow a high-performing team, focus on guest satisfaction, and keep the store clean and on standard. Comes with health insurance, dental, vision, 401(k)/retirement plan, PTO, weekly pay, and clear growth opportunities.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full details, and send in your application soon.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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