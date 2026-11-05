🚧 Pueblo Construction Jobs with Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Pueblo’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks in construction and skilled trades hiring around Pueblo, CO.

Employer: Rocky Mountain Steel Mills (CF&I Steel, L.P.)

Rocky Mountain Steel Mills (CF&I Steel, L.P.) Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.76/hour + shift differential

Dates: Open 4/15/2026 – 8/1/2026

This role is all about overhauling, servicing, and repairing heavy mobile equipment in a steel mill setting. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, retirement, bonuses, tuition help) and room to grow through apprenticeship and career advancement.

Employer: LE Roofing

LE Roofing Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: From $20.00/hour, about 40 hours/week

Work on both residential and commercial roofs, installing and repairing a variety of materials. Good fit if you’re reliable, can travel, handle heights and weather, and want steady, hands-on work with a crew.

Employer: R Buck Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electrical

Location: Pueblo, CO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $75,000 – $105,000/year

Lead the residential plumbing team: hire and train plumbers, schedule jobs, manage quality, and keep customers happy. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) match, and medical/dental/vision, ideal for an experienced CO-licensed plumber ready to move into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and pay details all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.